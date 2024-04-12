Some matches have been announced for this evening’s WWE SmackDown.

The blue-brand’s general manager, Nick Aldis, revealed on social media that two triple-threat matches will take place on tonight’s show in Detroit. The winners of those matches will advance to face each other next week, and the winner of that match will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Backlash.

#SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis has some BREAKING NEWS for #SmackDown tonight! Get ready for two huge Triple Threat Matches to determine who will square off one-on-one next week with the winner going on to face the new WWE Champion @CodyRhodes! 8/7c FOX pic.twitter.com/HhGrASWu98 — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles, winner advances to finals next week

-Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, winner advances to finals next week

-New WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will appear

-New WWE Women’s Champion will appear