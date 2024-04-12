WWE SmackDown Results 4/12/24

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

Cody Rhodes Promo

So, Detroit, what do you guys want to talk about? This past Monday, I was out here doing some talking, and I was interrupted by The Rock. As his music hit, and he strolled out here, I was thinking about somebody I know, somebody who happens to be from Detroit. And what would they say? And I think it went a little something like this, who the hell told you tonight was open mic night, bitch? Forgive me for cursing, I don’t know what’s gotten into me. I can tell you, when Rock was in here, the air got a little colder, the mood certainly changed. He placed an item into my hand. I instantly knew what it was. It was a wartime overture, if you will, something that I have gifted to The Rock. It was uncomfortable, it was awkward, but I believed The Rock when he said that he was going off to Hollywood. And I believed him even more when he said, that he would be coming back here, and when he did, he would be looking for me.

Well, Rock, you don’t have to look very far, I will be standing right here. But that’s in the rear view, we need to look forward. Three weeks from now, I’m going to hop on a plane, and I’m going to fly to the first of our international premium live events, Backlash in Lyons, France. And I’m going to face one of the six competitors that you will see here tonight. It could be Santos Escobar. Could be Rey Mysterio. Could be, the fastest rising star in all of WWE, LA Knight. Yes, can’t talk about LA Knight without talking about AJ Styles. AJ and myself, two of the only four men who were ever NWA Champion and WWE Champion. Then there’s Bobby Lashley.

And of course I can’t leave out my friend, Kevin Owens. Like all friends who happened to be wrestlers, Kevin thinks he’s better than me, bell to bell. I think that I’m better than him. Sometimes there’s only one way to find out. But if you will forgive me for a moment, it’s not lost on me that we are very sold out here tonight. I’m going to briefly turn my back on this camera because I want to see everybody here tonight. This is also fresh to me, I am no longer the hunter, but I am the hunted. And my message for those six competitors here tonight. If you come at the king, you best not miss. For those on the blue brand, on SmackDown who claim to be unfamiliar with me, I will make it easy for you. My name is Cody Rhodes, once undesirable, become undeniable, and now your Undisputed WWE Champion.

– We see The Bloodline standing in front of Cody Rhodes locker room. Kevin Owens walks past The Bloodline and says that they’re not invited, and there’s a broom closet awaiting them. Solo tells Paul Heyman that he’ll take care of Owens. Heyman reminds Solo that winning and losing is everything. There are consequences to losing. They lost and Cody Rhodes is the champion. If they want their locker room back, the title has to come back to The Bloodline, and that’s by order of The Tribal Chief.

– Sheamus will be making his return this Monday on Raw.

First Match: LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits & B-Fab vs. Santos Escobar w/Legado Del Fantasma In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Knight and Lashley gangs up on Escobar. Escobar retreats to the outside. Knight rolls Lashley over for a one count. Knight ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Standing Switch Exchange. Lashley dumps Knight out of the ring. Lashley with a Biel Throw. Knight pulls Lashley out of the ring. Haymaker Exchange. Escobar lands The Suicide Dive. Lashley starts wrecking shop at ringside. Lashley slams Escobar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lashley is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Lashley goes for The SuperPlex, but Escobar blocks it. Second Haymaker Exchange. Escobar sends Lashley crashing into the canvas. Knight goes for The SuperPlex, but Lashley counters with The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Lashley gets Escobar in position for The Dominator. Lashley dropkicks the left knee of Escobar. Knight with The Crucifix Driver for a two count.

Escobar tees off on Knight. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with Two Corner Meteoras. Escobar goes for The Phantom Driver, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight whips Escobar across the ring. Knight with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Knight with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Legado attacks Knight from behind. Triple PowerBomb to Knight. Lashley is swinging at everything that moves. Legado has the numbers advantage. The Street Profits clears the ring. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Elektra Lopez stops Angelo Dawkins in his tracks. B-Fab nails Lopez with The Pump Kick. Legado hits The MTY. Ford responds with a SomerSault Plancha. Escobar rolls Lashley over for a two count. Lashley drops Escobar with a Flatliner. Lashley prepares for The Spear. Escobar drives Lashley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage with Rey Mysterio and The LWO. Rey says that karma has been awaiting Santos Escobar and Ridge Holland. Karma will always come back to bite you. Kayla says that Santos denied the allegations. Carlito says that Santos is full of cap as the kids would say. Rey’s focus tonight is on Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. These past couple of years has been special for me. Getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Reforming The LWO. But deep down in his heart, he believes that he has another run in him as WWE Champion.

The Bloodline Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Tonight, by orders of The Tribal Chief, The Bloodline offers no excuses about what happened at WrestleMania. We don’t blame John Cena. We don’t blame The Undertaker. We don’t even blame Jey Uso. Ladies and gentlemen, accountability is a very big word on The Island Of Relevancy, and your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has ordered that we accept accountability. At WrestleMania 39, what happened? Roman Reigns entered the ring, focused. Roman Reigns entered the ring, strategic. Roman Reigns entered the ring, unemotional. Cody Rhodes took his eye off the ball for just one second. He was distracted by Solo, admittedly, that’s Cody Rhodes fault for not preparing for Solo to distract him. And what happened? Just like that, your Tribal Chief took advantage, and successfully defend the title.

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes flipped the script on Roman Reigns. What did Seth Rollins say? Seth Rollins is a visionary. Seth Rollins told the truth. Seth Rollins said to Cody Rhodes, I will be your shield, the one piece of unfinished business in Roman Reigns’ life. So, when Roman Reigns had a chair in his hand at WrestleMania 40, and he could have smashed Cody Rhodes with it, legal, Bloodline Rules, he didn’t. Why? Because after ten years of waiting for revenge on Seth Rollins, for waiting on revenge of that betrayal in and of The Shield, Roman Reigns gave in to temptation. Roman Reigns was distracted by his lust for revenge on Seth Rollins. He took his eye off the ball. Cody Rhodes was prepared. Cody Rhodes was strategic. Cody Rhodes was focus. Cody Rhodes was ready. And like that, it was over. Ladies and gentlemen, your new Undisputed Champion is Cody Rhodes. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, your Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa: Losing and winning matters, right? So, there is consequences to losing, right? Right? So that means consequences lead change?

Solo switch his focus to Jimmy Uso. Solo gives Jimmy a hug. Solo tells Jimmy that he loves him. Tama Tonga attacks Jimmy from behind. Tama tees off on Jimmy. Solo tells Tama to pick Jimmy up. Solo proceeds to deliver a series of Samoan Spikes. Tama throws the one’s up to the sky. Heyman starts calling Roman Reigns. Solo smashes Heyman’s phone. Tama grabs a steel chair. Solo brings Jimmy to the corner. Solo wraps the chair around Jimmy’s neck. Solo once again tells Jimmy that he loves him. Heyman says that this is not what The Tribal Chief wants. Solo nails Jimmy with The Running Hip Attack. Solo walks out of the ring with Heyman and Tama. Tama Tonga has officially joined The Bloodline.

Second Match: Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes

Breakker with two waist lock takedowns. Grimes decks Breakker with a back elbow smash. Grimes applies a side headlock. Breakker blocks the side headlock takeover. Breakker goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Grimes lands back on his feet. Grimes with a clubbing blow to the back of Breakker’s neck. Breakker blocks The O’Connor Roll. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Grimes. Breakker delivers The Steiner Line. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker sends Grimes to the corner. Grimes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grimes SuperKicks Breakker. Grimes goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block, but Breakker counters with a PowerSlam. Breakker plays to the crowd. Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton is standing in front of the trainer’s room looking for medical update on Jimmy Uso. Paul Heyman walks out of the room with a despondent look on his face. Kayla asks Heyman if Jimmy is okay and what happened out there? Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga appears. Tama says, by orders of the Tribal Chief. Solo teases giving Heyman a Samoan Spike. Heyman doesn’t know what to make out of that comment.

AJ Styles Promo

Tonight isn’t just another match. Tonight is where I fix what went wrong at WrestleMania. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, you’re collateral in my path to LA Knight, and to the Undisputed WWE Championship. You see, I’m going to demolish everything, and prove a point. This isn’t personal, it’s necessary. You see, you’re in the way of something that’s just bigger than you can possibly think of. I will step over both of your dead bodies to get to what I want. So, LA Knight, I hope you’re taking notes, because the damage I cause tonight will just be a taste of what you’re going to get next week. And I promise it will be phenomenal.

Bayley Championship Celebration

Bayley: Damn, that feels good, thank you. I’m just going to soak it in for a little bit because it’s been a while. It feels so good, and I feel so damn proud to call myself your new WWE Undisputed Women’s Champion. Now, you guys know, this isn’t my first time being a champion. I’ve retained titles at WrestleMania, I’ve lost titles at WrestleMania, but this one feel so damn special. This one is different. And it’s not different because I had to defeat someone who I used to call my friend, Iyo Sky. And it’s not only different because I get to call myself a champion for this brand-new exciting era, where this championship represents more than just being the best, this represents the most talented locker room I’ve ever been a part of.

But even more than that, what makes this one special for me, and it’s going to sound so damn cheesy, Michael Cole is going to make fun of me, but it’s because of all of you guys. I swear, from the bottom of my heart, it’s been you guys. And these last 11 years of my career, you guys have been there through everything, the up’s, the downs, the injuries, the setbacks. And every time I thought I didn’t have anything else to give, you guys were fighting for me. Whether it was online, whether it was at the live events, whether it was at the PLE’s, you guys never gave up on my vision, and I thank you so much for that. Thank you, guys, I’m so excited to start this brand-new journey with you, so why don’t we start off by giving out a brand-new opportunity. I’m excited.

Tiffany Stratton: Honestly, I thought it was a little rude how I wasn’t given an opportunity at WrestleMania. I mean, who better than the center of the universe herself to shine on the grandest stage of them all? And you’re clearly building towards some type of open challenge, and, well, I accept, because it is Tiffy Time.

Bayley: It’s a little embarrassing. It’s very nice to meet you, Tiffy, Tiffany. I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but I was not offering an open challenge. Actually, I had somebody in mind, so sorry. And this person I’ve been very excited to get back in the ring with. This person is a legend in the making. This person made a big return at the Royal Rumble, and that is the one and only, Naomi.

Tiffany Stratton: Naomi? She couldn’t even win a title if it glowed in the dark. Excuse me, we were in the middle of something. And by the way, I already beat you.

Naomi: You’re trying me on the wrong night, little girl. Sure, you’ve beaten me before, but here’s what you don’t know. I have earned every single thing that I’ve gotten here in the WWE, and I don’t plan on stopping now. So, Bayley, I can’t accept your challenge, just yet, because first, I want to take on Clueless Tiffany, right here, and right now.

Third Match: Naomi w/Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

This match started during the commercial break. Stratton whips Naomi across the ring. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Stratton. Naomi dropkicks Stratton. Naomi pops back on her feet. Naomi with a Wrap Around Bulldog for a two count. Naomi applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Naomi with The Mid-Kick. Naomi with a Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi drops her weight on the left shoulder of Stratton. Naomi with The Dragon Screw Arm Whip. Naomi tells Stratton to get up. Naomi applies a top wrist lock. Stratton backs Naomi into the turnbuckles. Stratton with clubbing shoulder blocks. Stratton applies a rear chin lock. Stratton kicks Naomi in the gut. Stratton talks smack to Naomi. Naomi slaps Stratton in the ribs. Naomi drops Stratton with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Stratton reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Naomi delivers The Booty Shake. Stratton with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack.

Stratton repeatedly stomps on Naomi’s chest. Stratton with clubbing blows to Naomi’s back. Stratton hooks the outside leg for a one count. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stratton launches Naomi over the top rope. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Stratton buries her shoulder into the midsection of Naomi. Stratton drives Naomi face first into the steel ring post. Stratton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Naomi decks Stratton with a JawBreaker. Naomi with a back elbow smash. Naomi kicks Stratton in the face. Naomi with Two Running Crossbody Blocks. Naomi ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Naomi with The Disaster Kick. Naomi plays to the crowd. Naomi with a Corner Dropkick. Naomi with a Low Enzuigiri. Naomi drives Stratton back first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Naomi hits The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Stratton blocks The O’Connor Roll. Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton sends Naomi to the corner. Stratton catches Naomi in mid-air. Stratton with The Alabama Slam. Stratton tells Bayley to take notes. Naomi avoids The PME. Naomi with a double leg takedown. Naomi connects with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

– A-Town Down Under Vignette.

– Nick Aldis tells The Street Profits and The New Catch Republic that he’ll have a clearer decision next week in regard to who will be A-Town Down Under next challengers.

Logan Paul Promo

Hey, what’s up WWE Universe? Are you mad? I hope so, I would be mad too if I were you. Because the outsider just walked in and beat two legends at WrestleMania. Well, one legend, Kevin Owens is kind of a dunce. But Randy Orton, hey, brother, who’s the real legend killer? I walked in the champ; I exited the champ. Retained and remained like I said, what did you expect? It was the biggest WrestleMania ever. That’s not a surprise to me, I was a part of it. Every event I’ve been a part of has been the biggest event WWE has ever had. Is that a coincidence? No. Do the math. 650 million impressions on social media based on this WrestleMania. 200 million of those came from me and my team, The PRIME Team. IShowSpeed, The PRIME Bottle, Logan Paul. It is a new era, as we’re all saying. The hashtag, #LoganPaulLevesqueEra. The United States Champion, out.

Fourth Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca BelAir vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Bianca BelAir and Chelsa Green will start things off. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Green. BelAir with The SpineBuster. Green tags in Niven. BelAir tells Niven to bring it. Niven wants a piece of Cargill. Niven tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. Niven with The Michinoku Driver. Niven with a Running Cannonball Strike. Niven goes for The Vader Bomb, but BelAir ducks out of the way. Cargill and Green are tagged in. Cargill blocks The Pump Kick. Cargill with a Modified SpineBuster. Cargill SuperKicks Green. Cargill connects with Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Kevin Owens. Owens points over the new changes in production as of late. He asks Byron if he can borrow the microphone, so he could get a taste of the new production himself. Obviously winning the WWE Title is the biggest thing in the industry. He digs the Detroit Tigers MLB Replica Belt. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio stands in his way. Maybe AJ is still dealing with PTSD from LA Knight invading his property. As far as Rey Mysterio is concerned, they have a lot more in common than people think. They have sons that are both taller than him. The difference is that Owens son is not a disappointment and an idiot like Dominik Mysterio. Anyways, as much respect he has for both men, they are standing in the way of what he wants, and that’s the Undisputed WWE Championship, so he’s going to kick both of their asses. Owens tells Bruce Prichard to play his music.

– Next week on SmackDown, Bayley will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Naomi. Plus, The Street Profits will battle The AOP, The New Catch Republic and Legado Del Fantasma In A Fatal Four Way Match. The winning team will become the number one contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Fifth Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Styles kicks Owens in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Styles with a knife edge chop. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Styles whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Styles. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Owens clotheslines Styles over the top rope. Mysterio kicks the left hamstring of Owens. Mysterio punches Owens. Owens goes for a PowerBomb, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Owens with a toe kick. Owens slides Mysterio into Styles shoulders. Styles with The Ushigoroshi on the ring apron. Owens ducks a clothesline from Styles. Owens with a blistering chop. Owens launches Styles over the ringside barricade. Styles rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens sweeps out the legs of Styles. Owens with a Running Cannonball Strike against the barricade. Mysterio with a Diving Seated Senton off the apron.

Styles regains control of the match during the commercial break. Styles hammers down on the back of Mysterio’s neck. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Styles with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Owens. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio kicks Styles in the face. Owens applies a waist lock. Styles decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Mysterio turns a Belly to Back Suplex from Styles into a Spinning DDT to Owens. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Styles. Styles catches Mysterio in mid-air. Mysterio drops Styles with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Mysterio dropkicks Owens off the apron. Styles with a throat thrust. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Styles blocks The 619. Styles delivers another Ushigoroshi. Styles with The SitOut FaceBuster to Owens for a two count.

Styles and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Owens HeadButts Styles. Mysterio sends Styles to the floor. Mysterio has Owens perched on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens counters with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Owens kicks Styles in the gut. Styles answers with a back elbow smash. Owens avoids The MoonSault Reverse DDT. Owens SuperKicks Styles. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles with The Pele Kick. Mysterio with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Styles catches Mysterio in mid-air. Owens with a Double German Suplex. Mysterio turns a Monkey Flip from Owens into a Hurricanrana to Styles. Mysterio sends Owens tumbling to the floor. Mysterio connects with The 619. Owens nails Mysterio with The Stunner on the apron. Owens goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Styles gets his knees up in the air. Styles drags Owens to the corner. Styles ascend to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio goes for The FrankenSteiner, but Styles counters with The Avalanche Styles Clash to pickup the victory. After the match, Styles has a huge standoff with LA Knight as the show goes off the air.

Winner: AJ Styles via Pinfall

