Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan, and is broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

SHOW ORDER:

— Cody Rhodes promo

— Contender Tourney: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley

— Bloodline in ring promo

— Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker

— Bayley Promo

— Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

— SPOILER TAG TEAM MATCH

— Contender Tourney: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

BACKSTAGE NEWS

— Dan Engler is set to referee the main event

— Johnny Gargano vs. Angel is set for WWE Speed

— Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio is set for a dark match

— Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa is set for a dark match.

— WWE has a simple, smaller screen setup for tonight’s Smackdown set

SPOILERS

— The main event match is set for two segments

— The women’s tag and Bron Breakker’s matches are set for one segment.

— SPOILER TAG TEAM MATCH: Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

— Tama Tonga is in Detroit tonight, per PWInsider

— There are producers listed for each promo, which usually indicates physicality.