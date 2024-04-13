Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan, and is broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.
SHOW ORDER:
— Cody Rhodes promo
— Contender Tourney: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley
— Bloodline in ring promo
— Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker
— Bayley Promo
— Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
— SPOILER TAG TEAM MATCH
— Contender Tourney: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio
BACKSTAGE NEWS
— Dan Engler is set to referee the main event
— Johnny Gargano vs. Angel is set for WWE Speed
— Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio is set for a dark match
— Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa is set for a dark match.
— WWE has a simple, smaller screen setup for tonight’s Smackdown set
SPOILERS
— The main event match is set for two segments
— The women’s tag and Bron Breakker’s matches are set for one segment.
— SPOILER TAG TEAM MATCH: Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
— Tama Tonga is in Detroit tonight, per PWInsider
— There are producers listed for each promo, which usually indicates physicality.