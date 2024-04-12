Two big CM Punk appearances have been announced.

WWE revealed on social media that the Second City Saint will be appearing live on both nights of the 2024 draft. This means he will be at the April 26th edition of SmackDown in Cincinnati, as well as the April 29th edition of Raw in Kansas City.

Punk is currently nursing a torn triceps injury, one that has kept him from competing since the Royal Rumble matchup back in January.