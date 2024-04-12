Milwaukee is vying to host a WWE Royal Rumble event.

According to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, state leaders have engaged in discussions with WWE about staging a future Royal Rumble spectacle at American Family Field once it undergoes winterization. American Family Field’s winterization is slated to occur post the 2025 baseball season, potentially paving the way for a Royal Rumble to happen by as early as 2026.

The report reveals that city and state representatives convened with WWE officials in Philadelphia during WrestleMania, expressing Milwaukee’s interest in hosting the prestigious event. Peggy Williams-Smith, President of VISIT Milwaukee, stated, “We would love to welcome WWE’s Royal Rumble to Milwaukee in a future year, and WWE knows it!”

