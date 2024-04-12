A big name has been spotted backstage ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Detroit.

PW Insider reports that a talent, who was recently signed to WWE, may potentially be debuting on this evening’s episode. POTENTIAL SPOILER BELOW.

Tama Tonga has been spotted and is expected to begin his run on WWE television immediately, possibly tonight. Tonga had a lengthy run in NJPW, where he was a member of the Bullet Club, had multiple reigns as an IWGP tag team champion, as well as reigns as IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion.

While not confirmed, it has been rumored that Tonga will be joining The Bloodline. Stay tuned.

SMACKDOWN PREVIEW:

-New WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will appear

-New WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will appear