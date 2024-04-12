WWE is finally finished with the fallout from WrestleMania XL week, with tonight’s SmackDown kickstarting the new era for the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has released several backstage notes, which you can check out below.

-The Rock introducing the People’s Championship belt was not just for show. There are ideas that he is presenting for him to defend it.

-As of now there are no plans for The Rock to wrestle again this year. That doesn’t mean he won’t, but WrestleMania 41 is most likely when his next match will be, potentially against Cody Rhodes.

-It is reported that Steve Austin was originally going to be in the end of the Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes match but he and WWE couldn’t agree on a price so Undertaker took the spot instead.

-Becky Lynch is expected to take some time off following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

-WWE and Rossy Ogawa are expected to talk more this week about their future working together.

-Jacob Fatu signed his WWE contract after not renewing his MLW deal.