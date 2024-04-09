Roman Reigns finally speaks after losing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief had a reign that lasted 1,316 days, the longest of the modern era and the fourth longest all-time in WWE history. However, Cody Rhodes managed to overcome the odds and dethrone Reigns at this past weekend’s WWE WrestleMania XL, which marked Reigns’ third defeat in four years. Today, he took to social media to comment on the loss.

Reigns writes, “Yesterday I mourned. Today is day 1.” Along with the caption he shared a video of himself on the treadmill and stares aggressively at the camera, an indication that Reigns will be coming back with a vengeance at some point.

Yesterday I mourned.

Today is Day 1. pic.twitter.com/YzWOVn3JDK — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 9, 2024

