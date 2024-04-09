The viewership numbers are in for the April 6th edition of AEW Collision on the TNT network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 463,000 viewers, a 1% increase from the previous Saturday’s number of 458,000. It scored a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last weekend’s key demo number of 0.11. The show was in a later time-slot due to the Alabama vs. UCOnn NCAA basketball game. However, this helped as Collision did not have to go head-to-head with night one of WrestleMania XL.

Collision featured Penta El Zero Miedo battling Komander in the main event, as well as other top stars in action like PAC, the House of Black, Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.