Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The main event of tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title by defeating Sami Zayn. The star of the match may have been the crowd, which included Zayn’s wife, father, brothers and other family members.

Reigns came out first to deafening boos, and there were several “fuck you Roman!” chants during the break. Zayn then came out to massive cheers and chants from the crowd, and he almost seemed overwhelmed at the response.

At one point Reigns talked trash to Zayn’s wife and then pummeled Zayn at the barrier, right in front of his family. Zayn fought Reigns back and returned to give his wife a kiss.

The finish to the match saw the referee go down after a fight in the corner. Zayn hit the Helluva Kick and covered for the win but the referee was still laid out. The Montreal crowd counted to 10 before Zayn got back up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then appeared in the ring, which was a surprise to many as it was reported that he was not in town, while his brother, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was. Jimmy hit three superkicks to Zayn, and then the top rope splash. Uso positioned Reigns on top of Zayn for the pin as another referee ran down, but Zayn kicked out at 2. Reigns and Zayn continued the match, with Zayn hitting a Superman Punch and knocking Uso of the apron. The match went on for several minutes, with a second referee getting knocked out, until Paul Heyman brought a steel chair from under the ring. Reigns took the chair but that’s when Jey came in, and stood in between the two competitors. Reigns handed the chair to Jey but ended up taking it back because he wouldn’t use it on Zayn. Reigns slapped Jey around as Zayn recovered, and charged. Reigns side-stepped and Zayn hit Jey with an accidental Spear. Reigns beat Zayn down with chair shots and then finished him off with a Spear as the original referee returned to the ring to count the pin, deflating the crowd.

After the match, Reigns stood tall and watched as Jimmy returned to the ring to attack Zayn. Kevin Owens then came out to a huge hometown pop, taking Jimmy out on the entrance-way and then hitting Reigns with a Stunner in the ring. Jimmy ran back in but caught a Stunner to knock him to the floor, then Owens put him through the announce table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens brought the chair back in the ring to stalk Reigns, but Heyman attacked him from behind with hammer fists to the back. Owens then dropped Heyman with a Stunner. Owens cornered Reigns again as Zayn got back to his feet. Owens stepped to the side to allow Zayn to lay Reigns out with a Helluva Kick. Zayn and Owens exchanged several stares as Owens made his exit, and Elimination Chamber went off the air with Zayn being cheered by his hometown crowd. Solo Sikoa never appeared.

Reigns will now go on to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Cody Rhodes, while Zayn and Owens are rumored to challenge The Usos for their titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

