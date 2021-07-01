WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was a recent guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Hot 97 Radio program to discuss a variety of subjects, including how he would feel about a Shield reunion, and the incredible chemistry he shares with Seth Rollins, especially as opponents against each other. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Has no desire for a Shield reunion at this point in his career:

“No. I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with my cousins but at the same time, I call the shots. It’s my thumb that’s down on this pole. So yeah, I don’t think I can share it anymore.”

Says that he and Seth Rollins always make magic together, especially against each other:

“Seth is a special performer, especially in ring. It can be a cold situation, you give us a crowd, you give us a ring and we’re gonna make something special happen. So you put us in a scenario like Wrestlemania or SummerSlam, a big PPV, no question. I mean that chemistry, that stride for greatness, the ambition for greatness between the both of us, it’ll always be there. So that’s what’s always gonna make it special. So that’s easy, that’s like insurance policy. When in doubt, throw me and him together.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)