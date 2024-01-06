Some more late spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown show.

Ahead of the WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution show tonight in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Wrestle Votes is reporting that Roman Reigns will respond to The Rock’s “Head of the Table” comment from the WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Additionally, the report states that the main event of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event will see “The Tribal Chief” defending his WWE Universal Championship in a fatal-four-way against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution results coverage.