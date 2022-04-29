WWE superstar and former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey was a recent guest on the Wives Of Wrestling to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how her bachelorette party led to her getting a tryout for WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How her bachelorette party morphed into her eventually joining WWE:

Shayna (Baszler) got me to WWE in general and then she started training at the PC. Marina (Shafir) moved there with [Roderick Strong]. I guess I kind of approached them,” she began. “I had a bachelorette party and I wanted to hang out with the girls, but everyone was in Florida doing wrestling, so I was like, ‘why don’t I come and do wrestling with you guys and we can hang out.’ I didn’t have Triple H’s number or anything, but (I talked with my agent) and was like, ‘What do you think WWE would think if I asked my bachelorette party to spend like a week training over there. It was me, Jessamyn (Duke), and Shayna doing an RV road trip from LA to Florida.’ That was my present to myself. I basically wanted to give myself a tryout. We had so much fun and it was a really good time.

Says she initially only wanted to be with WWE for a year, but they convinced her to extend her contract:

My agent Brad set up a meeting with me and Triple H and it was, ‘would you like to do this?’ kind of thing. I didn’t know what I was getting into. I didn’t think I would be able to have any actual matches on my own. I didn’t know what live shows were, I didn’t know that was a thing. It ended up becoming a ‘give a mouse a cookie’ situation where I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do this fun wrestling thing before me and Travis have a baby,’ it was like a bucket list, ‘let me do WWE stuff for a year before we have a baby.’ At first, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, by November, we want to have a baby,’ and they were like, ‘We kind of do things from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, so could you extend it to the next WrestleMania?’ ‘Alright, fine, whatever.’ Then it just developed into this entire world and universe and experience that I didn’t know was coming. It was very organic the way everything happened.

