AEW star Ruby Soho was the latest guest on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss a number of different topics, which included Soho revealing that she one day hopes to open up her own wrestling school. Later in the conversation she reflects on the epic promo segment between herself and Britt Baker ahead of their women’s title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Highlights are below.

Discusses the segment between herself and Britt Baker ahead of Dynamite: Grand Slam:

I do [have talking points for my promos]. I told you I have my little book. I have my little book of — I have to write everything because I’ll lose it if I don’t. I gotta write everything down that pops into my head. So I have things in my head and I knew going into it [promo with Britt Baker before Dynamite Grand Slam] because we basically just — we were supposed to go out there and talk to each other. There was no direction or anything like that. It’s just go out there and talk and I knew based off before, I knew she was gonna come after me because of having been fired and one reason a lot of my professional past that is very well known so I had to figure out what to come at her for and it — I had all these talking points because I’m… I’m a good crap talker, I don’t wanna curse on your thing but I’m a good crap talker I think, but, with people too that I also on some level respect, [I] have a hard time with it but I definitely had to come up and think of some things that I could get a little bit below the belt because I knew she was going to so, I definitely had to think on that one and it was — the crowd’s reaction to a lot of the things we were doing, it just pretty much turned into a roasting session at that point. The crowd’s reaction, the crowd that we were in that time was awesome and the response we got online was great and so I think it was what we needed to really, you know, set fire to that feud going into Grand Slam for sure. On some level, it’s personal. It’s personal stuff so on some level, there’s no way that don’t hurt. There’s no way. She’s like, ‘You didn’t run away, you got fired.’ I was like, ‘Oof, I did too. That hurt a little bit.’ It does but it’s just like in the ring; when you get nailed with something, it ignites that fight in you, that fight or flight. ‘Okay, well alright. You’re about to go there? I’m about to too.’

How she hopes to open up a wrestling school someday:

At some point, outside of the professional — my career goes, I would love to open up a school, you know, that is ran by simply women. Sarah [Rowe] does live right down the street so it’s been a topic of conversation. It’s not anything that’s set in stone but, it would be something that I would love to do to be able to give back to the Midwest and to be ran primarily by women to really stress the importance of what we do and about being treated equally as performers is important and stress that [to] the incoming talent that’s coming into wrestling now.

