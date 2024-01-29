Coming out of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE, WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 40 as the show takes place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Title is seemingly confirmed after Rhodes said following his Men’s Royal Rumble win that he would be going after Reigns.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that the following matches are expected to take place at the show:

IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Title

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Title