Samantha Irvin will be keeping busy on Saturday and Sunday night.

And she’s saving her voice for the occasion.

During her appearance at WaleMania on Thursday in Philadelphia, PA., WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin revealed she will be handling the ring announcements for every match at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

As a result, Irvin noted she would be saving her voice for the two big events, and played flute at the WaleMania appearance.

WrestleMania XL takes place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

