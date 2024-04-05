A pair of familiar faces to AEW fans turned up at the STARDOM event on Thursday.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and her protégé, Mariah May, made a surprise appearance at the STARDOM: American Dream show on April 4, 2024.

The appearance saw Storm at the show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. where she spoke about how she wouldn’t be where she is today without STARDOM, and noted she is forever grateful to the promotion.

Storm would then present Mariah May with flowers and then turn her attention to STARDOM talent Mina Shirakawa, whom she informed, “the Forbidden Door is always open,” teasing a potential future showdown between the two.

Shirakawa is also scheduled for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 event, where she will team with Maika and Mei Seira against Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani and AZM.

TONI STORM AT THE STARDOM SHOW#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/mzVYK3b3O9 — s e t h (@futurafreesky) April 4, 2024

“The forbidden door is always open.” Mina possibly challenging Toni Storm? IM UP. #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/UAt1KkiGPj — ⭑ gigi. (@cedesjoint) April 4, 2024

In addition to Storm and May, WWE Superstar Natalya was also in attendance at the STARDOM: American Dream event. She posted several photos from the show on social media.

Thank you so much for having me! I love supporting women’s wrestling in any way that I can. It was such a pleasure visiting! https://t.co/Ich7EmQ8Ll — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 4, 2024

In 2005 I got my first big break in wrestling and got the opportunity to wrestle in Japan with some of the greatest female wrestlers in the world. I was lucky enough to work with and compete against the one and only Kyoko Inoue. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve last seen her.… pic.twitter.com/c4RaSqvRqk — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 4, 2024