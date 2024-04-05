Josh Alexander and Alex Hammerstone will clash once again.

TNA announced this evening that the two former world champions will have a rubber match at the Rebellion premium live event, which takes place on April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off with @alexhammerstone on April 20 at #Rebellion LIVE on PPV and the TNA+ World Champion tier from the Palms in Las Vegas!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship

-Steph De Lander vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-The System vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey for the TNA Tag Team Championshp

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Championship

-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem Match

-Josh Alexanser vs. Alex Hammerstone