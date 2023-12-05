Sammy Guevara is ready to come back to AEW.

The Spanish Sex God has been out of action for over a month due to a concussion, but a report recently surfaced that he was cleared for a return. Guevara has since confirmed this with a new video on his Youtube channel.

It’s been a minute since we’ve been on here. I’m doing good, I’m cleared. If it was gonna happen, it kind of happens at the best time.

Guevara and his wife, fellow AEW star Tay Melo, recently welcomed their baby daughter in to the world. This is part of the reason that Guevara has been out. You can check out the full video below.