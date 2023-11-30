Sammy Guevara got a concussion at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. He was teaming up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

After the show, Don Callis announced that Guevara was not allowed to wrestle due to his medical condition, although he never mentioned the concussion.

Tay Melo and Guevara welcomed their first child into the world together on Tuesday.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that Guevara is medically cleared to return to in-ring action as he was given the green light about a week ago. However, because the married couple were expecting their baby girl, the decision was made to wait for his return until after the baby was born.