Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series months after AEW released him due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

“It was a perfect booking decision,” Ross said. “It was a great creative move. (The pop) was sustained chaos. I guarantee you there’s a lot of AEW fans that went to Survivor Series. They’re wrestling fans. They don’t have this brand-bullsh*t where I’m only going to support one brand. So you must not really be a wrestling fan then, right? How could you be a wrestling fan and not be happy for the success of others within your industry? I don’t get it. So anyway, it was great booking, good judgment by Paul Levesque. It was the perfect end to the show.”

“Phil’s a friend. I didn’t always agree with him, and I certainly agreed with him more than not on some of his issues. I don’t know, man. He’s just a friend. I’m happy for my friends that find success in their chosen vocation. I wish him the best of luck on his journey. I don’t agree with all the sh*t that went on with him. I think he could have handled it a little differently as probably everybody could if you go back and look at it in hindsight. But the bottom line is he left and he was a great get, timely, and I loved the surprise.”