Adam Cole injured his ankle during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He hurt himself while running to the ring, jumping off the entrance ramp to the floor at ringside.

Cole underwent two surgeries. On this week’s Dynamite, Cole said that his ankle is not even remotely close to being healed.

After the show, Cole took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message to his fans. He wrote:

“As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you ? I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you ♥️.”