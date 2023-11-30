Ric Flair made an appearance on KARE 11 to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he doesn’t give the younger talent advice because he would tell someone something and they would go to someone younger to ask the same question he just gave them an answer to.

“I don’t really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it’s sad, but I think it’s the same way in not just wrestling, but in other sports, the kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying. Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive and it’s hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question.

“I’m only going to tell them once, if they ask, and they really don’t ask. People still ask me to watch their match and give my critiques, I do that. I’m delighted when someone asks me that. Someone just asked me last week. I love to help them out. I’ve had so much experience and wrestle so many different personalities, different body types, different styles, and I’m honored when they ask me that and I like to give them advice.”