Ricky Starks rose to fame in the NWA before making his way to AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starks trademarked his nickname for entertainment purposes. Through his company, Dream Palace, Starks enlisted attorney Michael Dockins to file the trademark with the USPTO on November 29. The description is as follows:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”