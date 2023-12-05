Randy Orton recently appeared as a guest on the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Apex Predator” spoke about having no plans to leave WWE for Hollywood like others have, as well as how he feels more in his element now than ever.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On having no plans to leave WWE for Hollywood: “I’m gonna be here for the rest, this is me. Like I’m not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from spinal fusion [surgery]. I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. It’s almost like I got a second lease on my career here. I’m not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in that ring for granted.”

On feeling more in his element now than ever: “I changed a lot of stuff off this last 18 months. I really needed the time. I had a lot of ailments. I couldn’t stand for more than a couple of minutes without having pain shoot down my legs. When I would sit I would had a disc that was slipping every time I would bend. On a plane, sitting here, my feet would go numb and I would have pain shooting down my legs. It was hard. That last year before I had to leave because of the back. I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. I got to give him props because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality…if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have made it that far. I had some great doctors, they fixed me up right, they didn’t cut through any muscle which would enable me to get back in the ring. Because once you start cutting muscle, like that’s never gonna heal back [and] you’re done. I’m just blessed all the way around.”

