– AEW is promoting their TikTok channel on social media with new holiday-themed compilation features, such as AEW stars trying to name all of Santa’s reindeer, and whether or not they consider “Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis to be a Christmas movie or not. Check them out below, and follow AEW on TikTok @AllEliteWrestling.

Can the stars of #AEW name all of Santa’s reindeer? Follow us on TikTok to find out!https://t.co/rfRcz8LpGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2023

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Follow us on TikTok to find out what the stars of #AEW think!https://t.co/4uBL3VTrxo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2023

– As noted, Keith Lee was challenged by Shane Taylor to a match at ROH Final Battle 2023 during AEW programming last week. After accepting to the challenge on the spot, the bout was officially announced for the show, which is scheduled for Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. “Limitless” Keith Lee took to Twitter (X) today to comment on the match, writing, “I been fighting ‘Final Battles’ every year since 2021…. This will be no different.”