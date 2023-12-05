A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has confirmed the addition of Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in singles action.

Previously announced for tonight’s NXT Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode is NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin going face-to-face, the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge “Last Chance Qualifiers” (Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail and Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate), Andre Chase will appear in a Chase U Special Assembly, and Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri) battles The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend) in mixed tag-team action.

