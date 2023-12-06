– WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and Head of NXT creative Shawn Michaels will be taking part in his usual pre-premium live event media conference call this week. “The Heartbreak Kid” will be fielding questions from members of the media on Thursday to promote the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event on Friday, December 9, 2023 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Make sure to check back here on Thursday for a complete recap, and again on Saturday for live results coverage of the final WWE NXT PLE of the year.

– Speaking of WWE NXT Deadline 2023, the “go-home” episode of WWE NXT for the year-end PLE takes place tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., airing live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Ahead of the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to hype the show. “With NXT Deadline this Saturday, it’s a statement-making night for the Superstars of WWE NXT,” he wrote via his official Twitter (X) page on Tuesday afternoon. “Two final Iron Survivor Challenge spots remain. Who will earn the opportunity in tonight’s Last Chance Fatal 4-Way Matches? WWE NXT is LIVE tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.” Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.