The Spanish Sex God has had enough.

On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT Sammy Guevara told Chris Jericho that he was quitting the Inner Circle following yet another negative encounter with the group’s newest member, MJF.

Alex Marvez caught up with Guevara as he was leaving the parking lot, telling the reporter that he’s had enough of “this place” and needs some time away.

