Lee Johnson is officially All Elite.

The young upstart picked up his first win on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT while teaming with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a tag team bout against Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon. Johnson later thanked the Nightmare Family for bringing him in and training him, something that helped him break an almost 30-match losing streak.

Afterwards President Tony Khan took to Twitter and congratulated Johnson by officially offering him a spot on the roster. He writes, “In April most of the roster couldn’t travel & we needed local talent for #AEWDynamite. @CodyRhodes recommended his pupil @BigShottyLee. Lee came & worked so hard. I was blown away & kept booking him. With Cody’s guidance Lee got his 1st win tonight! Congrats Lee now it’s official.”