At this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam MJF will be defending the World Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event, a match that was made official after the King of Television won the Grand Slam Eliminator tournament. Joe and MJF initially started their beef at the September 3rd All Out pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select, this feud has been in the works for some time. The report notes that CM Punk’s sudden firing and departure did alter some plans for AEW, but this feud was not one of them. Despite calling himself the “Real” World Champion Punk and MJF were never expected to clash anytime soon. They originally feuded back in 2022, which included a Dog-Collar war at Revolution.

Tonight AEW will be presenting their final episode of Collision before next week’s Grand Slam events. Check out the latest card by clicking here.