As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite from Dayton, OH saw ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe once again become a dual champion as he captured the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the No Holds Barred main event.

Joe was left bloody following the match that included multiple weapons and high-risk spots. He took to Twitter after the match and revealed that he needed stitches to close a wound on his face.

“When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken,” Joe wrote with the GIF seen below.

The post-match angle saw Wardlow return to begin brawling with Joe, but Joe was able to avoid the powerbomb. Now that Wardlow is back from a reported injury, he is set to resume the feud with his former tag team partner. Joe previously retained the AEW TNT Title over Wardlow on the December 28 New Year’s Smash Dynamite, but Allin won it from Joe the following week, and only held it for 28 days before Joe became a two-time TNT Champion on last night’s show.

You can see Joe’s full tweet below:

When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken. pic.twitter.com/9FQRbUuul1 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 2, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.