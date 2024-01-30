AEW world champion Samoa Joe has been announced for tomorrow’s Dynamite on TBS.

The King of Television will be providing commentary for Swerve Strickland’s matchup, which will see Swerve face a mystery opponent chosen by Adam “Hangman” Page.

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@LakefrontArena| New Orleans

LIVE | 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS@swerveconfident vs Hangman's Choice Expectations are high for who Hangman will choose to face Swerve on Dynamite, and #AEW World Champion @samoajoe sits in on commentary! pic.twitter.com/jXg7kcRHR1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2024

Check out the updated card for the show, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

-Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

-Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing, Samoa Joe on commentary

-Dealer’s Choice: Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie