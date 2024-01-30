AEW world champion Samoa Joe has been announced for tomorrow’s Dynamite on TBS.
The King of Television will be providing commentary for Swerve Strickland’s matchup, which will see Swerve face a mystery opponent chosen by Adam “Hangman” Page.
TOMORROW
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite New Orleans
LIVE | 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS
Expectations are high for who Hangman will choose to face Swerve on Dynamite, and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe sits in on commentary!
January 30, 2024
Check out the updated card for the show, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.
-Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy
-Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
-Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing, Samoa Joe on commentary
-Dealer’s Choice: Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie