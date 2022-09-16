Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, and Jacob Fatu) will be in action on this Sunday’s Super Series 22 event from Norcross Georgia. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s card, can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the Samoan SWAT Team will be in action at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

Lance Anoa’i and super heavyweight Juicy Finau continue to storm the tag team division and now they’re heading to Atlanta as they continue to climb the rankings.

Collectively known as the SST, Anoa’i, Finau and Jacob Fatu have been wrecking shop in MLW since the family united this spring. The problem? Getting opponents. It appears no one wants to step foot in the ring with the trio.

Realizing the challenges Cesar Duran has had in finding adversaries for the SST, the SWAT Team have signed an open contract bout sheet for this Sunday in Atlanta.

Who will step up?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Winner of 4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator

4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator:

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger

Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational

Samoan SWAT Team in action!

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

