Last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view featured CM Punk battling Satoshi Kojima in an opening round matchup in the Owen Hart tournament, a bout that Punk ended up winning after nailing Kojima with his signature GTS maneuver. The Second City Saint will now face the winner of Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe, who battle on next week’s AEW Collision.

Kojima has since taken to Twitter to thank Punk and AEW for allowing him to compete on such a big stage and in such a prestigious tournament. He writes, “AEW Canada Tournament is over. To be able to fight such a big game one-on-one in such a big venue. At this age and career, I was able to gain new experience points again. I have more happy memories in my professional wrestling life. I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to CM Punk and AEW.” In a separate tweet Kojima adds, “Come to think of it, why did the company decide to match me with Punk? But I don’t care what happened. The important thing is that my experience has improved. I am honored to continue this job. Thanks Punk-san.”

