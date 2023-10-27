Scarlett and Shotzi recently took on the roles of co-hosts for NXT Halloween Havoc night one, and they shared their thoughts on the experience during this week’s episode of The Bump.

Scarlett, speaking about hosting the first night, expressed,

“I knew I had a lot to live up to, because Shotzi has been the best host of all time for Halloween Havoc. I wanted to make sure we put everything into it with all the costumes and makeup.”

Shotzi, emphasizing the strong showing by the women on night one, remarked,

“It was really cool to see the women shine last night.”

Scarlett, praising Shotzi’s efforts on night one, stated,

“You love Halloween. You’re so passionate about it…[I’d do it again] in a heartbeat.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)