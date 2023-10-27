Torrie Wilson recently reminisced about her experiences in both WCW and WWE, emphasizing the initial discomfort she felt within the wrestling industry.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Wilson, regarding her initial days in the industry working for WCW, remarked,

“WCW, I was feeling like I was so fearful all the time. It was so new.”

She also noted that these challenges persisted when she transitioned to WWE, stating,

“In WWE, it took a very long time for me to even feel comfortable backstage because if you’re not comfortable backstage, everything else feels scary, right?”

Wilson then shared that if she had a system like NXT while rising through the ranks in the business, she would have been an infinitely better wrestler.

“It makes me wonder if I would’ve had NXT to go to for a few years, how much better of a performer I would’ve been.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)