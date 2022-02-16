WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is reportedly now confirmed for the day of WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that the NXT Stand & Deliver event is scheduled to take place on the morning of Saturday, April 2, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The local start time will be 11am, or 12pm ET.

This start time is in line with the previous report that said NXT Stand & Deliver was expected to air as a matinee show, from 12-3pm ET. This obviously makes for a long day if you’re planning to attend WrestleMania later that night at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, TX.

As we’ve noted, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is reportedly planned for Friday, March 31 at 10pm ET, right after the go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air. The ceremony would air on Peacock and the WWE Network, and would go head-to-head with AEW Rampage.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is also scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, which is the same venue that SmackDown will take place at. It was previously reported that SmackDown will end at 10pm ET, and the plan is to air the Hall of Fame ceremony from 10:30pm until 12am (9:30-11pm local time), making it a one-and-a-half-hour broadcast.

It’s expected that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not be ticketed separately, but it will be something like a free addition to the live SmackDown taping. The idea is that fans who purchase tickets to SmackDown will be allowed to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony at no extra charge.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 38 Week plans.

