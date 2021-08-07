WWE has announced two segments for next Monday’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Charlotte Flair will be on the show to address this week’s non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.

As noted, Monday’s RAW main event saw the champ defeat Flair in a No Holds Barred main event. The WWE website said Flair will speak to the WWE Universe and address the defeat.

WWE wrote, “Has The Queen been shaken? After suffering a defeat at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a No Holds Barred Match, Charlotte Flair will speak to the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw. How will the 11-time Women’s Champion handle the loss ahead of her Triple Threat Match with A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?”

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also give an address next Monday, speaking on his upcoming SummerSlam title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

This week’s RAW saw Lashley finally accept Goldberg’s challenge for the big event scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Goldberg got in Lashley’s face and taunted him, leaving the champ seething in the ring. The segment ended with MVP taunting Goldberg’s son, who was sitting in the front row. Goldberg caught back out and leveled MVP with a Spear while Lashley was in the ring showing off the strap.

“The All Mighty has something to say to Goldberg,” the WWE website wrote for Monday.

Goldberg is not currently advertised by WWE or the Amway Center.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.