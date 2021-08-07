Desmond Troy (Denzel Dejournette) was also released from his WWE NXT contract tonight.

Troy took to Twitter around 11pm and announced his departure, thanking Triple H for the opportunity.

“Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose! [peace emoji],” he wrote.

Troy, a standout NCAA wrestler, was signed by WWE in July 2018. He last wrestled on the July 2 edition of WWE 205 Live, losing to Joe Gacy. Before that he had not wrestled since the December 16, 2020 NXT episode, where he lost to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Troy made a few main roster appearances in 2020, and appeared on the March 5 SmackDown show earlier this year as one of the Elite Nigerian Guards working for WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.

WWE released a total of 13 NXT talents tonight, made while SmackDown was airing on FOX. You can click here for backstage news and other details on the first 12 releases, and you can click here for major changes to the NXT brand that are said to be in the works.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Troy:

Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose! ✌🏾 — Denzel Dejournette (@DesmondTroyWWE) August 7, 2021

