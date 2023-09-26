AEW star and former NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb has been absent from AEW programming for nearly one-year, with many wondering what Deeb’s status is with the company. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing some details about why the veteran has been gone.

According to the report, Deeb and AEW had serious disagreements about how she was used on television. Deeb apparently accused Tony Khan and AEW management of cutting time from her matches, with Deeb not being informed of the time cut until she got to the ring. However, the AEW side claims Deeb was showed that her time was not cut based on what time was budgeted for that particular show/event. While no one has heard this from Deeb herself, several members of the AEW roster heard this as the story, which has resulted in some heat for Deeb.

Meanwhile, Deeb herself has been telling people that she’s been dealing with a serious injury and is working to get cleared. Wrestling Headlines will do its best to keep you updated on this story.

