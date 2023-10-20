Seth Rollins weighs in on the relationship between NFL superstar Travis Kelce and global phenomenon Taylor Swift.

The world champion was asked during an interview with NBC Sports Chicago if there was a WWE power couple that could match that of Swift and Kelce, a question he did not take very long to answer.

I mean, me and my wife are a power couple. We are the power couple in WWE. ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch, you don’t get any bigger than that in our world brother. So yeah, we are the power couple, we run the ship here in WWE, and we got staying power. We’ll see what happens with Swifty and (Travis) Kelce here. If they got staying power or he’s gonna end up as album fodder on her next record. Who knows? It’s a real risky situation for him. I wish them the best. Very, very cute relationship they got going on there but yeah man, they ain’t no match for me and The Man just yet. They still got some time to put in.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed that he has become a Swiftie, and adores Swift for her ebullience. You can read about that here.

