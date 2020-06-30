Seth Rollins on How Becky Lynch Feels Being Away from WWE, Her Career Future

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and said fiancee Becky Lynch “hates” just being at home away from WWE while she’s pregnant.

Rollins was asked how Becky has been doing just staying at home and not being around the business for the first time in a long time.

“Oh, she hates it,” Rollins revealed. “She doesn’t hate not being around the business. Obviously, any kind of entertainment industry is gonna stress you out, so she doesn’t miss that part of it. She missed the go, go, go. She missed having goals in mind. She missed having something to work toward. And it’s hard because I’ve never been a pregnant person, so she’s in a position too where she’s had to just walk away and stop abruptly, her job. It wasn’t like most other women who are pregnant are able to still work their jobs while they’re pregnant and slowly transition out for a short period of time. The nature of our industry, she can’t do that.

“For her to go just a million miles an hour to nothing and then to try to figure out, ‘What do I do now?’ in the middle of a pandemic as well, where there is just not a lot to do in general, is definitely a test for her. But she misses being out there and going and doing stuff and being active and having goals and career-oriented stuff. That’s just how she defined her person over the years. It’s definitely a challenge for her. She’s awesome and she’s getting through it, but it’s different for her for sure.”

The Man and The Messiah are due to welcome their first child in December. Rollins was asked if he expects to see Becky back in a ring at some point down the line.

“Oh yea, I expect so,” Rollins said. “Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return.

“I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.”

