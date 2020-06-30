Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut

The speculation on Heath Slater signing with Impact Wrestling continues.
As noted before at this link, Impact recently teased that Slater and Rhyno may be reuniting in the promotion. Now Slater has released a new promo on Twitter where he teased that something will be “coming soon” on July 18, which is the date of the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Slater captioned the tweet with, “Watch the hell out.”
Slater was released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He will be free to sign with whoever he wants when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on July 15, just three days before Slammiversary.
Below is Slater’s full tweet:
Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/JsRjpzEW5y
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) June 30, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
