WWE superstar and current world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Maggie & Perloff program, where the Visionary spoke about the upcoming WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas and how the WWE Universe has seemingly turned on The Rock. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that there were some who could foresee Rock getting booed after WWE return:

Welllll, maybe not ‘no one saw coming,’ I think some of us with a right mind might have seen this coming.

How he thinks things will turn out now that the fans boo The Rock:

I don’t know. I was in the ring for the ‘Rocky Sucks’ chants. You saw my reaction, that was as legitimate as it comes. I was not prepared. I was prepared maybe for a little ‘We Want Cody,’ didn’t know if they were going to boo The Rock. The ‘Rocky Sucks’ ones, woah. That hit me. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this.’ He’s a brand expert, Dwayne Johnson. He knows what he’s doing. He’ll figure it out, one way or another. I don’t know how this is going to sit with him. I don’t know if he’s on a level where it doesn’t matter to him, he’s going to do what he does, or is he going to take this to heart? He’s a passionate guy. Whatever he gets involved in, it’s because he has passion for it. I assume him getting back involved with WWE has a lot to do with his passion for this. That negative reaction, it might fester. Years ago when they did this to him and chanted ‘Rocky Sucks,’ they went a little further and there were some ‘Die Rocky Die’ chants. It was crazy back in the day. He took it and ran with it and it’s part of what made him who he is today. Who knows. I’m excited. WrestleMania season is upon us. So many possibilities. The Rock is back and it’s all good.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)