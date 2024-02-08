A major update on Scott D’Amore and the potential reason he was fired from his position as TNA President.

Rumors have been circulating that D’Amore’s termination was due to a previous scandal but PW Insider has confirmed that not to be the case, and instead shines a light on what really occurred. The report says that D’Amore clashed with the head of Anthem, Len Asper, about the direction TNA should be going.

At some point, D’Amore approached Anthem with a major banking institution to buy TNA outright. While the offer was considered, it was eventually rebuffed. Anthem clearly does have some sort of plan for TNA, with the report noting that if they wanted to sell they would have taken D’Amore’s offer, or sought bids from WWE or AEW.

Insider also reveals that D’Amore was aware that he was most likely being let go, and that his attempt to buy TNA, which he’s helped rebuild to a success during his time as president, was a last ditch effort. It is reiterated that Anthem hopes to do something with TNA as they recently integrated the promotion under their entertainment wing.

