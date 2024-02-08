Cody Rhodes drops some big news.

The WWE superstar and 2024 Royal Rumble winner announced via his Instagram stories that he has “made his decision,” which most likely means he knows who he will challenge at WrestleMania 40. This comes ahead of today’s potentially historic press conference in Las Vegas, a press conference that will feature Cody, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

The #WeWantCody movement started following last Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Alabama, where Cody told Reigns that he would challenge him for the title but “NOT” at WrestleMania. The Rock came out after, with the assumption being that Rock and Reigns would collide at the Showcase of the Immortals instead, and leave Cody’s story unfinished. However, the backlash from the WWE Universe, particularly fans chanting “Rocky Sucks” on Raw, took WWE by surprise. As always in wrestling, anything is possible and changes can still be made.

Stay tuned.