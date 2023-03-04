A trio of UK wrestling stars recently spent a few weeks working as guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

As seen in the Instagram photo below, UK veterans Sha Samuels, James Mason and Rampage Brown spent the past two weeks working with the roster at the Performance Center. Samuels and Brown are former WWE NXT UK Superstars, while Mason worked as a trainer at the UK Performance Center in London.

“Spent the last two weeks as a guest coach at the WWE Performance center in Orlando. Had an amazing time surrounded by great people [folded hands emoji] [muscle emoji],” Samuels wrote.

Mason began wrestling in 1993 and it was first reported in 2018 that he was training talents to work the then-new NXT UK brand. Samuels began wrestling in 2007, and debuted with WWE in January 2021. He worked for the company until his release on August 18, 2022. Brown lost a 2008 WWE ECW dark match to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, then signed to work the FCW developmental territory in January 2011. He was released in July 2011. Brown returned to WWE to work for the NXT UK brand in October 2020, and remained there until being released some time in 2022.

There’s no word yet on if these ring veterans will have a future with WWE when the NXT Europe brand launches later this year.

You can see Brown’s full post below:

