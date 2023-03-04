The first-ever Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match has been announced for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 for the non-televised Supershow live event.

WWE previously announced that Rhodes would return to MSG for the first time in 7 years, but now he has been booked to wrestle Sikoa.

It was also announced that there will be a Steel Cage match with Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight, and Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

We noted before how there will be a 20-Man Battle Royal at MSG that night. It was later revealed that the winner will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER that same night. The following Superstars are advertised for the Battle Royal: Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Karrion Kross.

The other Superstars advertised for MSG on March 12 include Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

