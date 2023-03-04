Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are set to go their own ways in the WWE NXT storylines.

A split has been teased for several weeks now, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that current plans call for Nile and Paxley to break up.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Nile and Paxley, but a heel turn for Paxley is expected. Paxley was initially put with Nile to improve, and she has.

Nile and Paxley last teamed up on the January 24 NXT show, losing to current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James. This is interesting as their very first match together came on the February 18, 2022 edition of NXT Level Up, with a win over Henley and James.

